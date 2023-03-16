Formlabs introduces new material for Fuse series SLS 3D printers

× Expand Parts 3D printed in Formlabs TPU 90A Powder

Formlabs has launched the latest material for its Fuse Series 3D printers.

The additive manufacturing company's new TPU 90A Powder, a tough elastomer designed for strong, functional, skin-safe parts with high tear strength and elongation, was introduced ahead of the 2023 Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference where it will be on display next week.

“At Formlabs, we are committed to empowering our customers to truly make anything, from medical parts to wearables,” said Dávid Lakatos, Chief Product Officer at Formlabs. “With the release of TPU 90A Powder, we're proud to offer a material that expands the possibilities for 3D printing across many industries, enabling users to create flexible, skin-safe parts tailored to their specific applications.”

Formlabs says the strength and flexibility of TPU 90A powder allows users of its bench-top selective laser sintering platform to bring the production of fully functional prototypes, manufacturing aids and end-use parts in-house. TPU 90A is said to offer high tear strength and elongation at break 110-310%, and a powder refresh rate of 20%.

Building on the success of its flagship desktop stereolithography printers, the company first launched its Fuse Series onto the market in January 2021 as a more accessible and affordable option for SLS 3D printing. The company has since introduced a second system equipped with laser power and galvanometer system upgrades, and a number of materials including a range of Nylon 11 and Nylon 12 powders.

The new material is now available to order and will be on display on booth D14 during the AMUG 2023 expo.

