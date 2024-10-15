Formlabs launches large-format Form 4L series; opens up SLA & SLS 3D printers to third-party materials

Formlabs has launched the large-format Form 4L and Form 4BL 3D printing systems.

The company is also opening up its SLA and SLS 3D printing platforms to give users the freedom and flexibility to explore the printing of third-party materials via the Developer Platform.

In addition, the company has introduced new printer accessories, two new SLS materials, five new ‘highly requested’ PreForm features, and new post-processing solutions.

‘The fastest large-format SLA 3D printer in the world’

× Expand Formlabs

The Form 4L and Form 4BL (biocompatible version) machines are said to exhibit a build volume of nearly five times the size of the Form 4 (launched in April), allowing users to printer larger-sized components and larger volumes of components. Built on the company’s next-generation Low Force Display print engine, Formlabs also claims the Form 4 series delivers ‘unmatched reliability with a 99% print success rate’ compared to other SLA 3D printers on the market.

According to the company, the Form 4L can print large-scale parts in under six hours thanks to print speeds up to 80mm/hour. The machine is also compatible with 23+ materials – covering durable, rigid, biocompatible, flame retardant, and more application-specific properties – and is supported by a range of new accessories, including the Resin Mixer, Resin Tank, Resin Pumping System, Finish Kit, and Form Wash L. Meanwhile, a new cartridge design reduces plastic waste by 63% and delivers faster resin dispensing.

Radio Flyer and Microsoft have been named by Formlabs as two of the companies already using the Form L platform.

“We believe in driving innovation forward by providing the freedom and flexibility users need to bring their ideas to life,” said Formlabs CPO David Lakatos. “Form 4L will enable users to solve bigger problems and bring big ideas to life at lightning-fast speeds, regardless of scale or complexity.”

“One of the first things we printed on the 4L as soon as we got it was a seat for the Stingray Ride-On, and we used that exact 3D print in a vendor meeting,” added Agostino LoBello, Product Design Engineer at Radio Flyer. “The speed and dimensional accuracy have made a big difference in our shop.”

The Form 4L is being priced at 9,999 USD.

Formlabs opens up

Expand Formlabs

In a move that Formlabs expects to empower its users with more flexibility and control, the company is opening up its SLA and SLS platforms.

The Developer Platform allows Formlabs users to process any material they want without a licence via the Open Material Mode (OMM), while they can also adjust print settings for maximum performance at no extra cost thanks to the Print Settings Editor (PSE).

Formlabs has also lowered its material pricing, with general purpose materials now available at 79 USD, SLA resins available at 35 USD per litre and SLS powders available at 45 USD per kilogram.

“Formlabs started with a clear mission to make professional 3D printing more accessible and opening our platform is the beginning of a new chapter for Formlabs, where we enable users to help make 3D printing better for everybody,” said Formlabs co-founder and CEO Max Lobovsky. “Developer Platform represents a transformation for our entire platform that will unlock the benefits of user control and unique properties of third-party SLS and SLA materials. This shift will break down barriers, welcoming innovators at every level to explore endless new possibilities and bring their ideas to life.”

Material and software introductions

Expand Formlabs

Alongside these major announcements, Formlabs has also expanded its SLS materials portfolio with the introductions of Nylon 12 White Powder and Nylon 12 Tough Powder.

The Nylon 12 White Powder is said to deliver the versatile and biocompatible properties of Nylon 12 Powder in a formulation that produces ‘high contract and customisable white parts,’ while the Nylon 12 Tough Powder is said to offer a ‘best-in-class refresh rate among Formlabs’ Nylons, excellent ductility and excellent accuracy.

According to Formlabs, the new print engine introduced via the launch of Form 4 in April has ‘drastically increased 3D printing speeds’, with users ‘doubling’ resin usage.

On the software side, Formlabs says it is launching new PreForm software with highly-requested features for job and model preparation.

Chief among these new features are shareable print settings, which allow users to share and apply fine-tuned print settings as FPS files. To allow users to generate faster and more reliable prototyping, Formlabs has also enabled users to create model hollowing, drain holes, part texturing, part labelling, and part cages.