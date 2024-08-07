Formlabs’ Premium Teeth Resin receives FDA clearance for 3D printed dental appliances

× Expand Formlabs Formlabs Premium Teeth Resin

Formlabs’ Premium Teeth Resin has received FDA 510(k) Medical Device Clearance for the 3D printing of several dental appliances.

Launched in January, the material can be used to 3D print natural-looking teeth for digital dentures, temporary full-arch implant-supported restorations, and temporary single-unit restorations including crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, and up to seven-unit bridges on Formlabs' Form 3B+, Form 3BL, and Form 4B dental-focused 3D printers. Premium Teeth Resin is now cleared in the USA, EU, UK, Switzerland, and Canada.

Premium Teeth Resin is a nano-ceramic filled biocompatible material with aesthetics that mimics the translucency and opalescence of natural teeth. Products can be customised using patient specific data and are said to deliver optimal intraoral mechanical properties, accuracy and validated longevity.

“At Formlabs, our goal is to develop the tools and materials that enable dentists to create patient-specific treatment plans for a range of dental applications,” said Guillaume Bailliard, Formlabs President, Healthcare. “The FDA 510(k) Clearance of Premium Teeth Resin for temporary crowns and bridges furthers our mission by expanding the capabilities of our resins to simplify workflows for dental professionals and provide the best outcomes for patients.”

According to Formlabs, over 15 million dental parts have been produced with its dental 3D printers to date. Premium Teeth Resin is the latest addition to a portfolio of materials, including Dental LT Comfort Resin and IBT Flex Resin, which are said to be simplifying workflows and enhancing accessibility to digital dental care.