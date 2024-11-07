Formlabs launches series of safe, low-cost resins for consumer LCD & DLP 3D printers

× Expand Formlabs

Formlabs has launched the Creator Series of low-cost resins for consumer users of non-Formlabs LCD and DLP 3D printers.

Available on Amazon for 45 USD per kilogram, Formlabs says the Creator Series resins deliver performance, safety, and quality to hobbyist printers while maintaining the company’s high performance and quality standards.

Creator Resins are said to be able to enable 'aesthetically pleasing and tough minis, figurines, and other low-impact parts' on non-Formlabs printers, with the materials being optimised for 'top-selling' hobbyist resin printers. The resins being made available through this line, starting with Creator Tough Resin and Creator Super Clear Resin, have been put through similar testing and validation processes of Formlabs' standard materials.

According to Formlabs, Creator Tough Resin is a tough, strong, and semi-flexible ABS-like resin, with leading elongation at break and a matte grey finish capable of providing a 'perfect canvas for painting parts.' The Creator Super Clear Resin, meanwhile, is ultra clear, strong and stiff, making it suitable for creating optically clear general purpose parts. This material can be easily post-processed with clear coat or polishing and can be dyed.

Creator Resins have been formulated with 'safe ingredients' that don't produce harmful odours or large amounts of volatile organic compounds. Validated print setting profiles have also been made available via Formlabs' Creator website, as well as Chitubox and Lychee Slicers. The materials are formulated for use with third-party LCD and DLP printers, including: Elegoo Mars 4 9K; Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra; Anycubic Photon M2; Anycubic Photon D2; Uniformation GK2; Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K; and the Creality Halot Mage 8K.

“As the hobbyist market grows, it’s exciting to see the impact and power of 3D printing in the hands of creators. However, there’s a concerning gap in the safety of the resin options currently on the market, so we tapped the experience of our leading materials science team to deliver innovative, high performance, safer, and low-cost resins,” said Formlabs CPO Dávid Lakatos. “As another step towards making 3D printing accessible, Creator Series will empower more users to experiment, innovate, and create with confidence.”