Fugo Precision 3D launches patented centrifugal 3D printing system

Fugo Precision 3D has launched its Fugo Model A stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing system, describing it as the 'first centrifugal 3D printer.'

The company unveiled the Fugo Model A at the recent RAPID + TCT event in Los Angeles.

Based on SLA technology, Fugo Precision 3D's process offers 'layerless' printing with 'unprecedented sub-30-micron accuracy' and the ability to deliver throughput 'up to ten times faster than traditional SLA printers,' according to the company.

The Fugo Model A also integrates multiple post-production processes into a single machine, enabling users to print, wash, dry, and post-cure parts in an 'all-in-one system.' This, the company says, helps to reduce costs and increase efficiency for manufacturers.

With Fugo Precision 3D's centrifugal 3D printing system, parts are printed in a cylindrical build volume from the wall outwards into the centre of the vat at speeds of up to 1mm per minute. Washing, drying and post-curing can then commence within the same module.

Having patented the technology, Fugo Precision 3D is targeting its Fugo Model A at 'current high-volume manufacturers' with 3D printing as a 'critical element of their production lines' to become early adopters. The company says the machine is a multi-application printer that works well with a diverse range of photopolymers. Reservations are currently being taken for the Model A, with initial commercial production machines set to commence shipping in Q1 of 2025.

"Our patented centrifugal printing technology is not just an improvement over existing systems; it is a complete rethinking of what 3D printing can accomplish," said Bryan Allred, Founder of Fugo 3D. "With the Fugo Model A, we expect to help manufacturers build higher quality parts at a lower cost."

"Since the advent of SLA and DLP technology, the single greatest problem with these printers has been the need for a mechanical means to spread the infinitely thin layers. With the Fugo Model A, we have solved this problem as our technology does not use any mechanical means to create layers during printing," added Sasha Shkolnik, CTO.