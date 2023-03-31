German service bureau Götz Maschinebau invests in four more Stratasys SAF 3D printers

× Expand Stratasys

Stratasys has announced the sale of an additional four H350 Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) 3D printers to German service bureau Götz Maschinebau.

This investment from Götz Maschinebau will take its fleet of SAF machines up to six over the next 18 months, establishing it as the leading service bureau in the EMEA region for SAF technology.

Götz Maschinebau, which also runs PolyJet and FDM technologies from Stratasys, plies its trade in the turning, milling, welding and assembly of parts in automotive, mobility, and mechanical engineering.

With its growing fleet of H350 machines, Götz Maschinebau believes it is maintaining the high quality and cost effective standards of its customers. Per the company, its investment in SAF has attracted new business, with its existing machines running around the clock.

“Since the installation of our initial H350 printers, we’ve actually won significant new business because of the quality and cost-effectiveness of parts printed on SAF technology,” commented Philipp Götz, owner of Götz Maschinebau. “Our existing Stratasys 3D printers are operating at full capacity 24/7 and provide us with an extremely reliable manufacturing solution for high volume, as well as small to medium series production, at a lower price and with shorter lead times than injection moulding or CNC.

“Whether we 3D print five parts or tens of thousands, the consistency of each part is the same across the entire order, ensuring that they can be built directly into machinery and address a wider range of volume production applications.”

In harnessing SAF technology, Götz Maschinebau has primarily utilised the bio-based Stratasys High-Yield PA11 material which helps to facilitate a high nesting density and part consistency. The company has also been an early user of Stratastys’ PA12 material, which is said to produce stiffer parts, while allowing for fine feature resolution, strength and accuracy.

Stratasys launched SAF technology in April 2021 and acquired the remaining shares of Xaar 3D, the company working to commercialise the technology, later that year.

The company has recently found itself the subject of a takeover bid, with Nano Dimension this week making a revised offer worth 1.2 billion USD to acquire the remaining shares of Stratasys. Nano Dimension's first bid, worth around 1.1 billion USD, was rejected earlier this month.

