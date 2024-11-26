Gulf Wind Technology deploys Stratasys SLA 3D printing technology to enhance wind turbine models

× Expand Stratasys

Rotor technology specialist Gulf Wind Technology is using Stratasys' stereolithography technology to support the testing and enhancement of wind turbine models.

Gulf Wind Testing has been inspired by the application of 3D printing in Formula 1 and is said to have achieved significant reductions in design iteration turnaround time, while increasing its flexibility.

Using Stratasys Neo stereolithography technology, Gulf Wind Technology has brought design iteration cycles down by 90%, completing new designs in as little as four days. 3D printing is also allowing the company to integrate specialised features like pressure taps for real-time airflow data, which are said to be difficult to execute with conventional manufacturing techniques. In its implementation of Stratasys Neo stereolithography, the company is using Somos PerFORM Reflect material for its high strength, stiffness, and temperature resistance properties.

“By leveraging the Stratasys Neo SLA system we can generate far more data in a shorter time. This has enabled us to run our design process with more rigour, become more efficient, and take on business that we previously had to turn away,” said James Martin, CEO of Gulf Wind Technology. “Additive manufacturing allows our engineers to design internal structures, and pressure taps directly into our test models, which we couldn’t achieve with traditional methods.”

Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys, added: “Our work with Gulf Wind Technology demonstrates how manufacturers are adopting additive manufacturing where it makes the most sense for their business. By leveraging its unique advantages, Gulf Wind Technology can rapidly prototype and test complex designs, greatly improving their efficiency and ability to innovate. This is a perfect example of how 3D printing is expanding its place on the manufacturing floor alongside traditional methods.”