Henkel to present new 3D printing resins at Formnext

Henkel is set to unveil a new high-performance resin optimised for industrial applications at Formnext 2024.

The chemical company, which also provides materials to the additive manufacturing industry via its Loctite brand, says it will introduce Loctite 3D IND6845, enabling efficient use across multiple wavelengths, including 385nm and 405nm systems.

Loctite 3D IND6845 features a TPO-free formulation, which is said to offer an enhanced safety profile while providing an optimal combination of toughness and heat deflection, making it ideal for production applications.

In a recent interview with TCT for our monthly Additive Insight Deep Dives newsletter, which focused on the response from leading photopolymer AM companies to the ECA's reclassification of TPO photoinitiator, Daniel Rothfuss, PhD, Global Head of Product Development, 3D Printing at Henkel, commented, “The best way for a company like Henkel to respond to changing regulation is by continuous innovation. [...] That’s the best way to respond; looking forward, breaking the mould, thinking outside of the box, being ahead of the game, and taking this very, very seriously. We are responsible for our products, so innovation is the key part here.”

× Expand Henkel Loctite 3D MED3394

Elsewhere, Henkel will also present its recently launched Loctite 3D MED3394 material geared towards the medical industry. The material has been designed to endure multiple sterilisation methods without compromising functionality, and meets ISO 10993-5, -10, -11, and -23 biocompatibility standards and USP Class VI certification.

With these latest additions, the company says it is focusing on qualifying new applications, enhancing safety, and enabling a wider range of users to adopt 3D printing.

Dr. Daniel Adams, Vice President at Henkel Loctite 3D Printing said: "As we continue to expand our portfolio of 3D printing materials, our goal remains the same – to offer reliable, high-performance solutions tailored to the needs of our customers."

Henkel's materials have been validated for an array of 3D printing technologies, most recently Axtra3D's Lumia X1 Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) printer. At RAPID + TCT earlier this year, Henkel entered into strategic partnership with Raise3D and Würth Additive Group (WAG) which aims to pool their respective expertise in 3D printing hardware, supply chain solutions and materials to 'redefine the manufacturing industry's approach to 3D printing integration.'

Henkel can be found at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22 at Hall 11.1 E29. Get all of the latest updates from the event here.