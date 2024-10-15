HENNgineered installs Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printing system

× Expand HENNgineered

Manufacturing service provider HENNgineered has acquired an Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer, adding the Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology to its production capabilities.

The company expects to deploy the Lumia X1 machine as an alternative to injection moulding - 'especially when high tooling costs and low production volumes are involved' - to accelerate production while maintaining precision and quality.

HENNgineered moved forward with its investment in the Lumia X1 machine because of a perceived capacity to 'deliver print speeds up to 20 times faster than traditional SLA methods.' This will allow the company to reduce lead times and offer quicker turnaround times for prototype projects and small series production runs. The company also believes it will be able to produce larger and more complex parts with the Lumia X1, allowing HENNgineered to accept previously unfeasible projects.

Stefan Dür, CSO of HENNgineered, said: “The HPS technology combines the best of all worlds, removing the trade-offs often associated with previous technologies. This allows us to expand our offering to customers, providing flexible, precise, and rapid prototyping solutions that bridge the gap between traditional and additive manufacturing.”

“We are immensely grateful for our progressive partnership with HENNgineered, as we are providing them with end-to-end manufacturing solutions that bring customer ideas to life, supporting them along the entire value chain,” added Andreas Tulaj, SVP of EU Revenue at Axtra3D. “In an effort to eliminate costly tooling processes and deliver high-precision, high-speed manufacturing, HENNgineered adopted the Lumia X1 for prototyping and small series production.”

HENNgineered has become the latest manufacturer to instal the Lumia X1 machine, with Axtra3D also naming Nota3D and Protolabs as users. Toyota and Met-L-Flo have also invested in a Lumia X1 machine and recently joined the TCT Additive Insight podcast to discuss their experiences of HPS technology.