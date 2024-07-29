ROBOZE 3D printing technology to enable spare part production at two Hitachi Rail facilities

Hitachi Rail is using a ROBOZE ARGO 500 3D printing system to produce spare parts at its Naples facility, with another to be installed at its new Washington County rail car factory.

The rail company is using materials such as ULTEM 9085 and Carbon PEEK to 3D print solutions that help address the cost and availability challenges associated with the production of spare parts.

By integrating ROBOZE 3D printing technology, Hitachi Rail is replacing traditionally machined metal parts and has reported 'significant' cost and delivery times reductions.

The relationship between the two companies also understood to extend beyond the supply of machines, with ROBOZE also providing engineering and consultancy services in the US and Italy to ensure 'continuous and highly specialised support.'

Hitachi Rail will soon open its state-of-the-art rail car factory in Washington County, Maryland, with the 70m USD factory set to deliver the new fleet of 8000-series railcars for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority as its first order. The company says this facility will draw on the wider Hitachi Group’s technological expertise to be its most advanced digital site.

“Our partnership with ROBOZE underlines our commitment to delivering advanced, high-quality manufacturing for our customers. The partnership will enable us to harness 3D printing to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs for producing prototypes and railway spare parts,” said Luca D’Aquila, COO Hitachi Rail Group and CEO Hitachi Rail Italy. "This additive solution will be used at our Naples site in Italy and our new digital factory in Washington County, Maryland. allowing us to respond effectively to our customers' needs."

"ROBOZE continues to prove itself as a reliable and innovative partner for companies aiming to rethink their production and push the boundaries of progress through technology," added Alessio Lorusso, Founder & CEO of ROBOZE.