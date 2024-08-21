Hypsole uses Carbon technology to 3D print cleat guards

× Expand Hypsole/Carbon Hypsole 3D printed cleat guards

Since launching its 3D printed midsole with adidas, Carbon’s 3D printing technology has been adopted across football fields to boxing rings by sports equipment manufacturers like Riddell, Rawlings, CCM Hockey and Hayabusa. Now, specialty sports footwear company Hypsole is using the Silicon Valley company's Digital Light Synthesis technology to produce what are thought to be the world’s first 3D printed cleat guards.

The first model, Tidal 3D Elite, has been designed for ‘functionality, convenience, protection and comfort’ and works as a removable outsole which can be worn over cleats to allow athletes to walk more comfortably off-field. Created by former Division I track and field athlete Jes Christian, who took inspiration from streetwear, the guards are supposed to look like a sneaker when worn together with an athlete’s cleat.

“Once the functional requirements of the product were established, the aesthetic - from fit to finish - became a top priority. I didn’t want this product to be just another piece of sports equipment - I wanted fashion and streetwear to be infused into the design visuals. I felt strongly that it needed to look good - and that we needed athletes to want it as much as, if not more than they needed it, because at the end of the day, if it works, but it’s not hitting aesthetically - then we’re going to be fighting an uphill battle with our target demo,” said Founder and CEO Jes Christian.

The guard consists of a lightweight lattice design with strategic support regions and tough tread for durability. Its original design was modified for manufacturing with Carbon’s DLS technology using its Elastomeric Polyurethane (EPU), a 40% bio-based material that is said to rival the performance of the standard thermoplastic polyurethanes commonly used in the production of sneaker outsoles.

The guards are designed to follow the natural curve of common cleat silhouettes, while maintaining a firm grip to keep cleats in place. The guards come in 10 unisex sizes and can be adjusted by a strap to customise the fit. There’s also a heel notch to allow quick and easy way removal.

Retailing at 75 USD in two colours, the guards can be worn with a range of cleat models from major brands used across football, soccer, lacrosse, baseball, softball, rugby, and ultimate frisbee.