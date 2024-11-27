Impossible Objects makes CBAM 25 3D printing system available in Europe

× Expand Impossible Objects CBAM 25

Impossible Objects has made its CBAM 25 3D printing system available in Europe following its launch at RAPID + TCT in June.

Several US-based companies have already invested in the machine, with the first installations set to take place before the end of 2024.

According to Impossible Objects, CBAM 25 has been designed to improve on the build speeds of competitor polymer 3D printing technologies, boasting the printing of sixty-micron thick layers every four seconds. The company also claims the machine can produce parts that are ‘several times stronger’ than commercial alternatives, with the CBAM 25 able to process carbon fibre, fibreglass, nylon and PEEK.

Among the companies said to have adopted the CBAM 25 are Siemens, Honeywell, Boeing, Ricoh, the US Air Force, US Navy, and US Army.

“As expected, the enormous interest that the CBAM 25 enjoyed following its unveil a few months ago was mirrored last week in Frankfurt [at Formnext],” said Steve Hoover, CEO of Impossible Objects. “We had some very strong interest at the show with manufacturers in key vertical sectors, including one or two major automakers, who were impressed not only with the machine’s speed but also its ability to produce strong precise parts without warping and shrinkage and with unrivalled flatness.”

Impossible Objects founder and Chairman Robert Swartz added: “With the revolutionary CBAM process and the speed of the CBAM 25, our superior materials, and lower cost, we are fulfilling the 3D printing promise. We are revolutionising 3D printing and are delivering what others have promised but not achieved. We have invented a whole new way of 3D printing radically different than legacy methods and that is changing the way things are made.

“Our goal is to make better parts that rival CNC machining at lower cost and faster throughput so that we can meet production needs. Our success in markets including aerospace, defence, electronics, transportation, and otherwise have demonstrated the Incredible superiority of our approach.”