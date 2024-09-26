INTAMSYS launches FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO 3D printer

× Expand INTAMSYS

INTAMSYS has launched its FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO high-speed Fused Fabrication Filament 3D printing system, which has been designed for direct industrial applications and small batch production.

The company says the new machine offers 'superior industrial 3D printing in a desktop size', boasting high-speed printing, exceptional print quality and expanded material versatility. It has a daily production capacity of 500-1,000 grams, exceeding 1,000 grams per day in mirror/duplicate printing modes due to the printer's high-speed architecture.

INTAMSYS also believes the machine will meet stringent requirements for customers looking for printing efficiency, material performance, print precision, repeatability, consistency and safety. With over 240,000 hours of production-level high-speed printing testing and over 30,000 parts printed, INTAMSYS says the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO delivers consistent industrial-grade quality and performance, even at high speeds. Optimised control algorithms and material process packages are also said to ensure strict control over surface finish and dimensional accuracy, guaranteeing reliable, continuous production.

Other features of the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO include a uniform heated chamber up to 100°C, which will reduce the thermal deformation and shrinkage to avoid warping; a 305 x 260 x 260 mm build volume; and printing process packages for eight materials - They are PC, PC-FR, PC/PBT, ABS-HS, PA12-CF, PPA-CF, PPA-GF and PLA. The FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO also boasts a nozzle temperature of 350°C, which the company says can enable the printing of materials PPS and support flexible materials, such as TPU95A.

With these capabilities, INTAMSYS is confident the machine will support users in a range of industries, including rail, automotive and electronics. The company has also confirmed it is committed to expanding its material portfolio with the new high-speed materials process packages, with some currently undergoing testing. INTAMSYS also adheres to an open material system, with the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO supporting the printing of open-source materials.

Furthermore, the IDEX system's versatility is evident in its four working modes - mirror, duplicate, dual, and support material printing. Support mode printing is especially beneficial when combined with water-soluble or easy-peeling support solutions for the complex geometries. The mirror or duplicate mode could increase the productivity.