Leadership reshuffle at Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance

The Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance (PAMA) has announced that Vince Anewenter, Director of the Rapid Prototyping Consortium at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), has assumed the position of Chair of the PAMA Executive Advisory Board.

In addition, Dr. Callie Higgins, Material Measurement Laboratory (MML) AM Coordinator and Co-Project Leader of the Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing (PAM) Project at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Boulder, CO, has been appointed as incoming PAMA Executive Advisory Board Chair. Higgins will assume that office in January, 2027.

Outgoing Board Chair David Walker - also the founder and CTO of PrintFoam and founder of Azul3D, will continue with PAMA as Executive Advisory Board Chair, Ex-Officio.

PAMA is a collaborative alliance between the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) and RadTech that brings together industry, academia, government, and NGO partners to establish commonly accepted standards and practices for the advancement of additive manufacturing.

Throughout 2025, PAMA intends to better coordinate efforts to standardise industry terms and practices, as well as defining PAMA's value propositions. The organisation will also focus on the 'rapidly emerging' use of photopolymers in the consumer/prosumer/hobbyist/maker space, with an emphasis on safety, health, and environmental considerations.

PAMA's next meeting is in May in Detroit, as part of RadTech 2025, which will include a short additive manufacturing/3D printing course, presentations, and panel discussions.