LPE installs second Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer

Expand Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer

3D printing service bureau LPE has added a second Axtra3D Lumia X1 machine to its offering.

LPE believes it is the first company to be running multiple Lumia X1 3D printers.

Having added a second Lumia X1 to its fleet, the company says it will significantly reduce lead times and enhance production capabilities. It should mean faster turnaround times for its customers in the aerospace, motorsport, and healthcare industries.

According to LPE, the Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology has helped the company to provide highly intricate geometries and ensure precision for both functional prototypes and production components. This, in addition to the Lumia X1’s ability to process high-temperature, flame-retardant and ESD-compliant materials, has encouraged LPE to invest in a second machine.

“With the addition of our second Axtra3D Lumia X1 printer, we are significantly scaling our production capabilities,” said Patrick Walls, Engineering Director at LPE. “This investment allows us to meet the growing needs of our clients with even greater speed, precision and flexibility. By expanding our capabilities, we’re reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that help our customers tackle complex production challenges with confidence.”

LPE was established in the early 1990s and has been running 3D printing technologies since 1995. Today, the company uses the SLS, SLA, DLP, DMLS and HPS 3D printing processes, as well as CNC and vacuum casting, to provide prototype and low-volume production parts to its customer base.