Lumas Polymers launches polymer manufacturing business based on assets acquired from Jabil

A customer manufacturer of materials, Lumas Polymers, has been launched after the strategic acquisition of 'certain engineered materials assets' from Jabil.

Through the acquisition of these assets, Lumas Polymers now owns patents, technical capabilities, expertise, and equipment that enable the manufacture of tailored materials solutions. The IP that Lumas Polymers has acquired from Jabil include materials products such as the PK 5000 Additive Powder and the patent-pending PA 0600 material.

The new company is aiming to drive innovation and efficiency across diverse industries by 'redefining what's possible in polymer development.' Luke Rodgers, formerly of Jabil, will lead the company as CEO, with Lumas Polymers working to address customer challenges with an 'unmatched customisation, advanced material formulations, and responsive service.

"We are thrilled to unveil Lumas Polymers," said Rodgers. "This acquisition positions us to push the boundaries of materials science and meet the evolving demands of our customers with exceptional precision, quality, and versatility."

Lumas Polymers will serve industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and more, offering 'unique polymer solutions' that address 'complex challenges and unlock new possibilities for manufacturers.'