Lynxter launches IDEX 3D printing system ahead of Formnext

Lynxter has announced the launch of its S300X – FIL11 | FIL 11 IDEX 3D printing system ahead of next month’s Formnext event in Frankfurt.

The new product has been built off the success of the company’s S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 elastomer 3D printer and its modular multi-material S600D system.

Lynxter’s S300X – FIL11 | FIL 11 system is equipped with two FUL11 toolheads to enable independent dual extrusion (IDEX), boasts a heated chamber up to 80°C, and has a build volume of 300 x 250 x 280 mm. Its maximum print speed is said to be 1000 mm/s in the X and Y axis and 50 mm/s in the Z axis.

Other features of the machine include a duplication mode, mirror mode, dual-material printing and support options that can ‘further enhance the production and design capabilities’ of users. Lynxter has also integrated an automatic calibration system and provided an intuitive step-by-step guided interface, ‘simplifying the 3D printing process’ and enabling users to ‘create high-performance parts rapidly.’

Thanks to its maximum travel speed of 1000 mm/s for X/Y and 50 mm/s for Z, as well as an acceleration speed of 10,000 mm2/s and a debit of 24 mm3/s with a 0.4 mm nozzle, Lynxter believes it is bringing to market one of the fastest MEX machines. The duplication feature supplements this by enabling a two-fold increase in productivity.

Lynxter has also confirmed the machine is open to third-party materials and software products, with the range of printable materials including PP, PA-CF and PEKK.

“We have received numerous requests to extend the value proposition of the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 to other materials,” said Thomas Batigne, Lynxter CEO. “Recent developments in consumer machines have set new expectations in terms of productivity. It was therefore essential for us to offer an industrial solution for high-performance materials that meets these expectations. The proven robustness and performance of the S300X platform coupled with its service and software ecosystem have allowed us to create a common platform. The S300X – FIL11 | FIL11 is a machine in tune with the times, enriched by the experience of its companion machine, highly responsive, and soon to be seen in all production workshops.”

Alongside the introduction of the S300X – FIL11 | FIL 11, Lynxter is also updating the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 with a simplified software to make the technology easier to use.