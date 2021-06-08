MakerBot makes Clean Air filtration system available for METHOD 3D printers

× Expand MakerBot

MakerBot has announced the launch of a new Clear Air smart HEPA filtration system for its METHOD series of 3D printers.

The introduction of the MakerBot Clean Air System comes as MakerBot looks to increase the safety of its METHOD printers and ensure they support sustainability and compliance practices. MakerBot has made the Clean Air System available immediately.

Featuring a HEPA filter designed to filter ultra-fine particles as parts are printed, MakerBot’s Clean Air System has proved its capacity to remove up to 95% of ultra-fine particles compared to printing without the accessory during internal testing. MakerBot says the Clear Air System integrates seamlessly into the METHOD workflow by ‘automatically controlling the HEPA lid’ and accounting for ambient conditions, chamber temperature and model material.

MakerBot’s METHOD, METHOD X and SKETCH 3D printing systems are already equipped with several features that help to ensure operator safety, including enclosed build chambers which prevent parts and extruders being touched during the printing process and a system that sees printing automatically pause when the chamber door is opened. With the addition of the MakerBot Clean Air System, the company is going a step further to ensure that 3D printing with METHOD machine is safe and compliant.

“We are committed to being world-class in safety as we advance 3D printing’s use worldwide,” commented MakerBot CEO Nadav Goshen. “From meeting industry certifications to delivering 3D printing solutions that support safety, our goal is always to exceed global industry benchmarks.”

