Manifest Technologies unveils Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing evaluation kit at RAPID + TCT

Manifest Technologies (formerly Vitro3D) has unveiled its Parallax Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (P-VAM) evaluation kit at RAPID + TCT 2025.

The launch marks a significant step toward commercialising Manifest's additive process, which has been developed to enable engineers, R&D teams, and strategic partners to test and explore the 'transformative potential of volumetric additive manufacturing' firsthand.

According to Manifest, Parallax VAM overcomes many persistent limitations of traditional additive manufacturing and pairs well with existing high-throughput forming processes like injection moulding to open up new opportunities for production applications.

Manifest lists four key advantages of its VAM process, including layerless 3D fabrication, design freedom, wide material compatibility, and production line readiness. The technology works to simultaneously cure liquid resin in three dimensions, eliminating layers and support structures to produce intricate, fully solid parts. Manifest suggests this enables the printing of parts between 10-100x faster than conventional additive methods, opening up mass customisation and scalable production opportunities. The technology is also said to facilitate the seamless embedding of electronics or objects directly within fabricated parts, while users are free to experiment with a diverse array of photopolymer resins. A compact and modular hardware also lends itself well to serial manufacturing environments, according to the company.

CEO and co-founder Camila Uzcategui said: "We founded Manifest to fundamentally reimagine additive manufacturing—moving beyond layer-by-layer printing to instant, multidimensional formation of solid parts using precisely controlled beams of light. At a time when the more mature additive technologies are beginning to stagnate, we view the debut of our P-VAM evaluation kit at RAPID + TCT as an invitation to forward-thinking partners to join us and manifest different."

Manifest is currently inviting mechanical engineers and industrial R&D teams to participate in an evaluation program, with participants able to influence the direction and commercial potential of the technology and uncover new applications. The company will showcase the technology at this week's RAPID + TCT from booth #3443.