Meet Suzy, Sinterit's latest sub-$20k SLS 3D printer

Sinterit has launched its latest selective laser sintering (SLS) system, designed specifically for 3D printing with PA12.

The new machine, named Suzy, follows in the footsteps of the Polish 3D printer manufacturer’s line of compact, lower cost powder-based polymer printing platforms, with the same 130 x 180 x 330mm build capacity as the Lisa X, and 35% faster print speeds.

Suzy represents Sinterit’s fourth generation of additive manufacturing products over the last decade and is said to be aimed at a broad base of users across industry and education for prototyping and low-to-medium batch production applications. In a blog post, the company said it chose to optimise the platform for PA12 due to the material’s popularity and suitability for end-use part production, which Sinterit believes will allow it to cater to ‘80% of all the printing applications.’ This single material focus also means Suzy is designed as an entry point for SLS, compared to the Lisa X, which launched in 2021 and offers an open materials system geared towards more advanced users.

Sinterit claims Suzy is a ‘direct response to the rapidly evolving 3D printing market’ and describes its €17,590.00 starting price point as an economic ‘breakthrough’ in making SLS technology more accessible, promising ‘the best ROI in its class.’

Suzy is said to include new mechanical features to ensure optimal heat distribution, while a set layer height of 75μm is said to provide a smooth surface finish, and quality which can exceed that of the Lisa X.

The printer is available is three starter configurations: the SUZY Starter Pack, which includes the printer, set of tools and set of consumables; the SUZY Basic Set, which includes the printer, set of tools, set of consumables, foldable cleaning tray, automatic Powder Sieve and SLS Sandblaster, aimed at low-volume prototyping; and the SUZY Performance Set, which includes the printer, set of tools, consumables, MultiPHS, SLS Sandblaster and Atex Vacuum Cleaner.