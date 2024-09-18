Mosaic secures $28 million funding to propel adoption of automated additive manufacturing platform

× Expand Mosaic Manufacturing Array, Mosaic's automated 3D printing solution

Mosaic Manufacturing has secured 28 million CAD in a financing round led by Idealist Capital to expand the adoption of its automated additive manufacturing (AM) platforms.

The Canadian 3D printer manufacturer says the injection of capital will enable it to bolster its position and expand customer partnerships focused on building ‘future-ready sustainable supply chains.’

Mitch Debora, CEO, Mosaic Manufacturing, commented, “We're proud to partner with our customers in building more resilient, sustainable supply chains powered by Mosaic’s Array. This funding enables us to expand our impact as we deepen our presence in factories across the globe.”

Mosaic has been specialising in multi-material polymer 3D printing solutions since 2014 and claims to have shipped more than 15,000 hardware products to customers in logistics, consumer apparel, defence, education, and contract manufacturing. Its flagship Array product, launched in 2021, sees four of the company's fused filament fabrication Element printers operating within a gantry system that’s supported by a range of automation features, such as automated material pods and a robotic arm, to enable continuous and scalable printing. The company says its products aim to address the vulnerabilities and environmental impact of current manufacturing supply chains by offering localised production and competitive part economics.

“Mosaic’s focus on throughput, quality and cost-efficiency is unlocking novel applications for additive manufacturing while significantly reducing the often-overlooked waste produced by conventional manufacturing processes,” said François Boudreault, Partner at Idealist Capital. “Idealist Capital is proud to partner with Mosaic’s team who is driving sustainable manufacturing and supply chain resiliency.”

This financing was led by Idealist Capital with follow-on participation by Freycinet Ventures. Previous investment has come from Techstars, Real Ventures, and SOAN.