Nano Dimension launches Exa 250vx Digital Light Processing 3D printer for micro applications

Nano Dimension has launched the Exa 250vx Digital Light Processing 3D printer for micro applications.

Unveiled for the first time at Formnext, the Exa 250vx machine has been developed to enable the creation of 'superior resolution micro parts at high production throughput.' It has been made available for pre-order immediately, with Nano expecting to commence shipping in Q2 2025.

In the development of the new machine, Nano Dimension harnessed data from users of its Fabrica Tera and Fabrica Giga systems. Using this data, Nano Dimensions says it has built a machine that can support the demands of service bureaus and OEMs alike, with the Exa 250vx said to be a reliable and cost-effective alternative to traditional micro-manufacturing methods like micro-injection moulding and micro-CNC.

The company has leveraged a DLP 3D printing process to achieve precise layer heights and high quality surface finishes, with Nano also making sure that the machine is compatible with its range of resins for high resolution micro parts. Upon release, users will be able to print with Nano's D-810 material, which enables the production of durable, rigid parts with high structural integrity. As with Nano's Fabrica systems, there is also an open system policy, allowing users to work with third-party resins.

Thanks to a build volume of 100mm x 100mm x 70mm, a 7.6µm XY resolution, and layer thicknesses down to 10 microns, Nano suggests the machine is suitable for the production of miniaturised electrical device components, micro needles, micro filters, and jewellery applications.

“Manufacturers producing micro parts are facing a trade-off between precision and productivity,” says Nir Sade, Senior Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at Nano Dimension. “As part of Exa’s development, we worked closely with customers to address a host of needs such as high-volume parts production with micro level detail for parts larger than the 50mm build limit we currently have on the Tera. The result is a system that provides the perfect balance of quality, productivity and cost, making it a game changer for the industry.”

Nano Dimension is exhibiting at Formnext from Hall 11, Stand D22.