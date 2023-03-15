Nexa3D strengthens dental 3D printing offering with Merz-Dental partnership

Nexa3D has announced a partnership with digital dentistry firm Merz-Dental which it believes will significantly expand access to its 3D printing technology offering in the German dental market.

As an authorised reseller, Merz-Dental will sell, service and support the installation and operation of Nexa 3D printers in German dental facilities, while also working to strengthen Nexa3D's dental resins portfolio with its specialised dental materials.

Specialising in developing prosthetic dentures and consumables for dental practice and laboratory, Merz-Dental is considered an innovation leader in acrylic materials for use in digital dentistry, with research, development and manufacturing taking place at its facilities in Lütjenburg (Schleswig-Holstein), Germany. The company has also initially purchased several XiP desktop 3D printers to immediately accelerate research and development work on new materials.

“We are thrilled to partner with a dental market leader like Merz-Dental,” commented Patrick Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer at Nexa3D. “Our intention with the XiP was to offer a 3D printing platform that is open, fast, and accurate to proliferate the use of professional and dental desktop 3D printing. By adding Merz-Dental to our partner network, we’re delivering on the promise to democratise access to desktop 3D printing with an ever-expanding material portfolio for specialised applications.”

Both Nexa3D and Merz-Dental are exhibiting their digital dentistry solutions at IDS 2023, March 14-18, in Cologne, Germany.

