Nexa3D ultrafast dental 3D printer receives Professional Series upgrade

× Expand Nexa3D NXD 200Pro

Nexa3D announced on September 29 the immediate availability of its new Professional Series upgrade for its NXD 200 dental 3D printer. Based on the company’s ultrafast LSPc technology, Nexa3D claims that the Pro Series delivers higher productivity and model accuracy with greater print success.

The Pro Series opens the materials aperture to accommodate a broader range of dental materials, including KeyOrtho IBT and KeySplint Hard, both manufactured by Keystone Industries.

Nexa3D plans to showcase the new NXD 200Pro printer at Lab Day East, taking place on October 1 in Tarrytown, New York. The company will highlight the power of the machine’s increased throughput, expanded dental resin portfolio, and higher production yields made possible by the Pro Series release.

“We are thrilled to release this significant upgrade to our NXD 200 Dental 3D printer,” said Jim Zarzour, Head of Dental Solutions at Nexa3D. “We recognise the pressing need for higher productivity and lower operating costs that dental labs are faced with, and that is exactly why we enhanced the NXD 200 printer in order to deliver even better throughput with greater reliability, accuracy and repeatability. Additionally, the new Pro Series opens the materials portfolio of the NXD platform to accommodate new dental materials that are tailored for ultrafast printing of dental parts.”

The NXD 200Pro is a platform for same-day production of orthodontic models, surgical guides, splints, impression trays, and nightguards. The printer is powered by the company’s proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix that Nexa3D claims delivers up to 20x productivity gains over other SLA and DLP 3D printers. The machine has an 8.5L build volume measuring 275 x 155 x 200mm.

The new system is designed specifically for dental labs, offering dental model manufacturing capabilities at ultrafast speeds with validated Keystone dental resins. Nexa3D states that the NXD 200Pro can produce up to 20 flat 3D-printed dental models in less than 30 minutes.

Nexa3D is looking to increase its 3D printing throughput with ease and affordability as it expands its dental customer base of both large and small dental laboratories.

“At Excel Orthodontics, our priority is providing exceptional orthodontic laboratory services, and Nexa3D’s LSPc technology with the NXD 200Pro enables us to deliver those services with accuracy, affordability, and twice the throughput of our previous 3D printing solution,” said Tyler Dowdle, Director of Operations at Excel Orthodontics.

The Pro Series build plates are designed to maximise part nesting capabilities while enabling efficient resin drainage and easier cleaning time between print jobs, which increases part output while reducing waste and lowering operating time and costs. The Pro Series is also fully compatible with Nexa3D’s post processing solutions that are said to reduce the time to produce models from hours to minutes.

Nexa3D also recently announced the launch of its QLS 820 powder bed fusion platform. The company's Head of Business SLS Kuba Graczyk spoke to TCT about the development of the platform and its market opportunities here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.