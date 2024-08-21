Nota3D installs Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer; Nota3D named latest reseller partner

× Expand Axtra3D Untitled design - 1

Axtra3D has announced Nota3D as the latest company to join its network of resellers and Molex as the latest company to purchase a Lumia X1 3D printer.

Molex, a leader in electronics and connectivity, has begun initial qualification of specific applications to aid their manufacturing processes.

The company says the speed of the machine will aid in the development of proof of concept applications and prototype parts.

“The early results we are achieving using this new technology are impressive,” said Al Arend, Model Shop Supervisor at Molex. “The piece part detail is crips and clean when running what are historically challenging materials to print using DLP technology.”

Molex acquired the Lumia X1 through Nota3D, the latest full access, demo site reseller of Axtra3D technology.

Nota3D is a renowned provider of 3D printing solutions and will enhance the availability and support of Axtra3D solutions by providing customers with ‘superior service, accessibility and access to fully optimised solutions.’

“Our partnership with Axtra3D has allowed us to tailor unique customer solutions, thanks to the Hybrid PhotoSynthesis printing technology,” offered Nate Brown, Sales and Marketing Manager at Nota3D. “Bring able to offer a solution that is extremely fast, high quality, and reliable really opens the doors for true production applications.”

“Partnering with Nota3D allows us to significantly expand our reach and enhance our service offerings,” added Greg Elfering, EVP of Global Sales at Axtra3D. “Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our mission and their expertise in the 3D printing industry ensures that our customers receive the best possible support and solutions. This collaboration not only broadens our market presence but also strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, high-performance 3D printing technology to a wider customer base.”