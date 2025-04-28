Slate lets you personalise your pickup truck with open source 3D printed parts

× Expand Slate

A new electric pickup truck is promising affordability and extensive customisation options – reportedly enabled by additive manufacturing.

The intentionally simplistic Slate Truck, from Jeff Bezos-backed e-vehicle manufacturer Slate, is said to be ‘so customisable’ it can turn an EV 2-seat pickup, produced in a single configuration from its US-based factory, into a 5-seat SUV, with a roll cage, airbags, rear seat.

It’s also championing a DIY approach to personalisation with over 100 attach points built in to allow drivers to choose from and easily install its range of 100+ accessories or even 3D print their own.

"The definition of what's affordable is broken," said Slate CEO Chris Barman in a press release. "Slate exists to put the power back in the hands of customers who have been ignored by the auto industry. Slate is a radical truck platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2-seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV."

In a video from MotorTrend, a selection of Slate 3D printed accessories can be seen, including covers for the Slate Truck’s running lights, which Slate is reportedly making open source to allow drivers to design and additively manufacture their own parts. It also shows examples of 3D printed buttons, accessories for your keys and other decorative elements which can be added to the truck’s modular interior.

It’s not the first time an automotive company has allowed customers to personalise their cars with 3D printing – remember BMW’s Mini Yours Customised series? – but the level of customisation being offered on what Slate refers to as its ‘Blank Slate’ vehicle is a first. While the ability to design and print your own car parts comes with its own learning curve – not everyone who pre-orders the Slate Truck will readily have their own printer at home – it could open up interesting possibilities for the car aftermarket when the sales commence next year.

Slate Truck is currently in preproduction and is expected to retail for $20,000.