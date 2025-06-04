Pollen AM launches its fastest 3D printer to date at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand TCT Pollen AM Pam Pro

Pollen AM has introduced its latest polymer additive manufacturing system at TCT 3Sixty, promising its fastest print speeds to date.

The French 3D printer manufacturer says the Pam Pro has been built for greater ease of use and is said to be six times faster than its pam o2 model at a rate of 0.5m/sec.

The system is a pellet-fed fused deposition moulding system, which the company says will provide greater cost efficiencies to users and can accommodate a wide range of injection moulding pellet materials such as PLA, TPE (45 Shore A), TPU (85 Shore A), PP 15GF and PA 15GF.

In addition to speed, the Pam Pro is also the largest Pollen AM machine to date with a sizeable build volume of 680 x 680 x 500 mm, and on the show floor in Birmingham, a selection of large industrial sample prototypes could be seen stacked onto a single build plate. An IDEX version can also be equipped with two extruders for mirrored or multi-material printing.

The Pam Pro certainly looks like it’s been designed to be seen as a more industrial-focused machine. It is the first to move away from the company’s signature enclosed delta style, particularly the o2 model which is distinguished by a unique wood effect spherical casing. The Pam Pro instead is much more simplistic, mirroring the no fuss user experience the team is aiming for with the machine’s automation features – including automated calibration and AI diagnostics.

Pollen AM is gearing up to ship its first 50 models between September and December and interested customers can register interest from today.