Polymaker launches 'aerospace-grade' PPS-GF20 3D printing filament

Polymaker has launched the PPS-GF20 material, a glass fibre-reinforced filament said to offer ‘aerospace-grade performance.’

The latest addition to Polymaker’s Fiberon line, PPS-GF20 has been developed to rival the ‘most elite thermoplastics in 3D printing’ without the ‘eye-watering price tag.’

Polymaker has not publicly revealed the price of its PPS-GF20 filament, but the glass fibre-reinforced Polypropylene Sulphide filament offers a Heat Deflection Temperature (HDT) that exceeds 230°C, a bending modulus above 4 GPa, and chemical resistance to fuels, solvents, acids and bases. The company suggests the filament is engineered for rigged environments where ‘precision, durability and chemical stability are non-negotiable.’

Said to rival the performance of PEI and PEEK, PPS-GF20 also boasts natural flame retardance (UL94 V0), dimensional stability under heat and load, and low moisture absorption (0.11% equilibrium). The material offers stable dielectric properties across high frequencies and elevated temperatures, according to Polymaker, which makes it suitable for radar housings, industrial antenna mounts, and 5G infrastructure. Additionally, the use of glass fibres instead of carbon to ensure uninterrupted signal transmission opens up application in drone shells, automotive electronics and communication components.

Polymaker also says the material responds well to high-temperature annealing, providing a further Heat Deflection Temperature boost up to 94°C higher at 1.8 MPa and unlocking isotropic mechanical performance. A slight visual discolouration may occur, the company suggess, but ‘the mechanical gains are substantial for mission-critical parts.’

“We designed PPS-GF20 to unlock a new level of accessibility in the ultra-performance category,” said Troy Sun, Product Manager at Fiberon. “Our customers asked for a rugged filament that provided insulating properties. This material fills a gap in the Fiberon portfolio and makes more applications attainable for a broader audience.”

Last week, Polymaker launched the Fiberon PA612-ESD 3D printing filament, supporting the manufacture of industrial applications that require ESD protection. The company also launched two high-performance PLA filaments for extrusion 3D printing technologies earlier this year.