Polymaker launches Fiberon PA612-ESD 3D printing filament

Expand Polymaker

Polymaker has launched the Fiberon PA612-ESD 3D printing filament to support the manufacture of industrial applications that require ESD protection.

ESD-safe materials are considered essential for safeguarding electronic components and Polymaker has sought to make this its next focus area.

Harnessing a high-performance nylon 612 matrix compounded with carbon nanotubes, Fiberon PA612-ESD creates an internal network that safely dissipates electrical charges. Demonstrations are said to have proved that 3D printed parts made with this material can interact with capacitive touchscreens, something that Polymaker say standard plastics cannot do.

Other key properties of Fiberon PA612-ESD include its ‘exceptional mechanical strength, stiffness and heat resistance’, as well as a heat deflection temperature (HDT) of 157°C at 0.45 MPa. This heat deflection temperature means PCB manufacturing jigs, for example, could withstand baking processes used to remove solvents without warping or deforming. Tensile strength, impact resistance and heat tolerance have been noted as additional features of the materials, which are said to open up opportunities for the 3D printing of high-current terminal housings, rugged enclosures, and production tooling exposed to mechanical stress.

According to Polymaker, Fiberon PA612-ESD is also compatible with PolySupport for Pa12, a breakaway support material.

Earlier this year, Polymaker launched two high-performance PLA filaments for extrusion 3D printing technologies.