Polymaker launches two high-performance PLA filaments for extrusion 3D printing technologies

Polymaker has launched two new high-performance PLA filaments, marking what it describes a ‘pivotal evolution’ of PLA from consumer-grade plastic to a ‘true engineering-grade solution.’

The HT-PLA material is capable of withstanding temperatures exceeding 130°C directly off the print bed, while HT-PLA-GF carries much the same capability with enhanced structural performance.

Designed to be fully compatible with standard 1.75mm FFF systems, HT-PLA exhibits the high detail, ease of use, low warping and moisture resistance characteristics of PLA, but also boasts high heat resistance. Polymaker says the material does not require post-processing annealing, while its wide processing window makes it ideal for industrial and functional prototyping.

“HT-PLA hurdles the final barrier for the industry’s favourite 3D printing material,” said Luka Taylor, Polymaker Creative Director. “In 2014, we solved PLA’s brittleness with Tough PLA. Now, a decade later, we’ve eliminated its last limitation – its low heat resistance.”

Building on the foundation of HT-PLA, HT-PLA-GF utilises a glass fibre to achieve mechanical properties that match or exceed ABS. Polymaker says this material can offer twice the stiffness and tensile strength of ABS, while also promising ‘exceptional dimension stability’. This material has been designed to be annealed during the post-processing phase, but Polymaker insists the material exhibits minimal warping and shrinkage.

The company expects engineers to be able to deploy HT-PLA-GF in environments that demand thermal and mechanical durability.

HT-PLA-GF will be launched with nine colours – including a curated range optimised for power tool components and accessories – with HT-PLA being made available in ten ‘solid colours’ and four ‘striking gradients.’