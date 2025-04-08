PolySpectra & Tethon3D partner to launch ThOR 10 composite photopolymer at RAPID + TCT

Expand PolySpectra/Tethon 3D

PolySpectra and Tethon 3D have launched the ThOR 10 high-performance composite photopolymer at RAPID + TCT.

The first in a series of materials co-developed by the two organisations, ThOR 10 is said to 'push the performance of polySpectra’s rugged Cyclic Olefin Resins' (COR) and unlock new application opportunities.

COR materials are said to offer a suite of rugged capabilities unique to 3D printing, addressing long-standing issues around brittleness. By also incorporating an advanced glass filler from Tethon 3D, the resulting composite also shows significantly improved impact strength and stiffness compared to the base resin, according to the partners.

PolySpectra and Tethon 3D say the ThOR 10 material is able to be used to manufacture gears and impellers; tooling inserts for moulding; electronics enclosures; brackets, mounts and housing for high temperature applications; fluidic manifolds where chemical resistance is key. They also believe the material is suitable for replacing glass filled thermoplastics such as glass-filled nylon, PEEK, or PBT.

The companies also believe ThOR 10's combination of mechanical robustness and thermal endurance is a standout feature. ThOR 10 is said to achieve substantial toughness, demonstrated by a Notched Izod impact strength of 55 J/m and an impressive elongation at break exceeding 20%, allowing parts to absorb energy without fracturing easily. This durability, the partners say, is maintained at elevated operating temperatures thanks to a high Glass Transition Temperature (Tg) of 131°C. Together, these capabilities make ThOR 10 'exceptionally well-suited' for functional components facing both mechanical stresses and heat.

"We couldn’t think of better collaborators than Tethon to launch polySpectra's first composite photopolymer resin, ThOR 10,” said polySpectra Founder and CEO Raymond Weitekamp, PhD. “Glass-filled polymers are an incredibly important category of engineering materials for many industries, and we’re excited to bring this new level of thermomechanical performance to resin 3D printing.”

“Tethon 3D is excited to partner with polySpectra on launching a new material designed around Cyclic Olefin Resins,” added Tethon 3D CEO Trent Allen. “These efforts are necessary to drive additive manufacturing forward and set new standards in impact resistance and thermal stability.”