Prodways launches new 3D printer series aimed at dental labs

× Expand Prodways Prodways DENTAL PRO 3D printer series

Prodways has announced its latest line of 3D printers designed specifically for the dental market.

The DENTAL PRO series adopts the Parisian company’s flagship MOVINGLight top-down DLP technology and is said to deliver 'productivity, precision, and versatility' for a range of dental applications including aligner models, denture bases, crowns & bridges, custom dental trays, and orthodontic models.

“Our new dental 3D printers are a revolutionary solution for dental labs,” said Vincent Icart, CTO-COO of Prodways Machines. “They are designed to handle the increasing complexity of dental applications while delivering faster production times and superior precision. This solution is tailored specifically for dental labs that demand both efficiency and high quality in their output.”

The DENTAL PRO offers a resolution of 600 DPI and 42 μm per pixel, with a maximum modular build volume of 300 x 445 mm that’s said to enable production of up to 72 denture bases or 55 aligner models in a single print run.

× Expand Prodways Dental parts 3D printed on Prodways DENTAL PRO system

Prodways’ 3D printing hardware line-up is now made up of industrial polymer printers for healthcare applications alongside ceramics systems for industries such as investment casting, automotive and aerospace. This latest series, which includes the DENTAL PRO 10, DENTAL PRO 20, DENTAL PRO 100 and DENTAL PRO 200, is thought to further simplify workflows and maximise productivity for dental professionals.

This year, Prodways shared how its ceramic additive manufacturing technology is being used by Honeywell to cut months off the development time for its next-generation of turbofan engines, and also entered into a technical partnership and ceramic slurry supply agreement with advanced technical ceramic company SINTX Technologies. On a recent TCT Webinar, both companies spoke about how advancements in resin materials, precision print parameters, and post-printing processes are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in ceramic manufacturing.