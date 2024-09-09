Protolabs installs Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer

Protolabs has added Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 polymer 3D printing system to its extensive SLA services.

The service provider is believed to have invested in a Lumia X1 system because of its ‘combination of throughput, accuracy, resolution and surface finish.’ It has been installed in Protolabs’ Raleigh, NC facility and utilised for both prototyping and production jobs.

Among the applications that Protolabs expects the Lumia X1 to enable are electrical connectors, with the machine said to deliver high part fidelity and accuracy. Protolabs believes the new machine will ‘significantly enhance’ its ability to produce connectors at scale, helping the company to meet the growing demand for such high-quality components.

“We are constantly evaluating our service offering to ensure we are meeting the demands of our customers at all stages of the product development process,” said Kenny Capps, 3D Printing Director of Manufacturing Operations at Protolas. “The addition of the Lumia X1 allows us to offer greater speed in SLA technology while providing access to more functional materials, in addition to the part quality our customers expect.”

“We are thankful for the collaboration and partnering with Protolabs and the relationship we have cultivated thus far,” added Rajeev Kulkarni, CSO at Axtra3D. “We are confident that the adoption of the Lumia X1 will support Protolabs in pushing the boundaries of digital manufacturing. Together, we hope to continue growing and form a strategic partnership to support their customers.”

Protolabs is set to use the BASF Ultracur 3D RG 3280 material with the Lumia X1 machine. According to the company, this material exhibits excellent mechanical properties and durability, and is capable of delivering robust, high-performance parts.

Protolabs is the latest user of Axtra3D’s Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology to be publicly announced, after Nota3D installed a Lumia X1 machine last month. Last week, TCT also revealed that automotive giant Toyota and US service provider Met-L-Flo are users of the technology, with the two organisations joining Axtra3D on the first of a new TCT Additive Insight podcast series.