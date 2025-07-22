Protolabs installs second Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer

Protolabs has installed its second Axtra3D Lumia X1 3D printer, less than a year after purchasing its first.

The digital manufacturing service provider initially adopted Axtra3D's Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology in September 2024.

A second Lumia X1 machine has been sought in response to growing customer demand, with Protolabs leveraging the HPS technology primarily for ceramic mould inserts and fire-retardant applications. Protolabs has felt the technology is suitable for these kinds of applications because of the machine’s 'precision, surface quality, dimensional accuracy, and throughput.'

Kenny Capps, Protolabs Director of 3D Printing Operations, said: “From the outset, the Lumia X1 has exceeded expectations in both performance and reliability, making it an excellent choice for scaling. Its ability to consistently deliver high-quality parts with minimal post-processing has allowed us to expand production without compromising on speed or precision. The addition of a second unit enables us to meet the growing customer demand for HPS parts.”

“Protolabs’ decision to install a second Lumia X1, driven by expanding application use, reinforces the value of our Hi-Speed SLA. The fact that we moved from PO to full installation in just three days is a testament not only to the strength of our partnership, but also to the operational alignment and commitment on both sides,” added Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D. “Protolabs is known for identifying and scaling transformative technologies quickly, and their continued investment in the Lumia X1 highlights the platform’s unmatched combination of speed, precision, and material capability. We’re excited to support Protolabs’ growth and innovation.”