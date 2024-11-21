Prusa takes 'significant leap forward' with launch of CORE One 3D printer

× Expand Prusa Prusa CORE One 3D printer

Prusa Research has unveiled its latest machine at Formnext this week, ushering a ‘significant leap forward’ for the Prague-based 3D printing company.

The Prusa CORE One, which made its debut at Formnext in Frankfurt, aims to attract a professional user base, in addition to newcomers, with faster print speeds and a new, more compact design that’s 30% smaller than its MK4S system. The machine will sit alongside Prusa’s existing popular range of MK printers, and follows its same principles of openness, with the CORE One open to modifications and upgrades. Current MK4S users will also be able to use a Conversion Kit to upgrade their MK4S machines to the CORE One.

“Open-frame 3D printers are still an excellent choice for many uses, such as printing the most commonly used materials like PLA and PETG. We’re confident that the CORE One and MK4S can coexist for many years to come,” said Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research.

The Prusa CORE One features a CoreXY kinematic system and a 30% larger build volume that the MK4S. It includes a fully enclosed chamber with active temperature control (up to 55 °C) to allow printing with a greater range of advanced materials. It’s also been equipped with new safety features including a door sensor, and can be operated fully offline to accommodate user privacy.

The first units of the CORE One are expected to ship in January with pre-orders now open at an introductory price of 1199 USD (VAT excl.) and 1349 EUR (VAT incl.).

Back in July, the company officially launched its first industry-focused 3D printer, the Prusa Pro HT90, which Prusa described as an ‘obvious’ step. The company also provided an update on its Pro SLX resin-based 3D printer this week, following its initial unveiling last year, with a near-final product featured on its booth and a release date of June 2025.