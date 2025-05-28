Rapid Fusion targets March 2026 commercialisation of Medusa hybrid manufacturing platform as partnership with Applied Automation announced

× Expand Rapid Fusion

Rapid Fusion has aligned with Applied Automation to productionise the new Medusa hybrid manufacturing platform.

The arrangement has been described as an 'outsourcing deal' that will see Applied Automation create a dedicated assembly line and testing area at its facility in Plymouth to help ensure the machine is ready for distribution next year.

It represents an expansion of a two-year business partnership, with the pair now joining forces to turn the prototype system launched earlier this year into a machine ready for use on the shop floor. With interest already coming from the automotive, aerospace, construction, medical and renewables sectors, Applied Automation and Rapid Fusion will focus on design for manufacture and supply chain management to ensure they can capture a projected £5m worth of revenue from first year sales. The partners say their scale up and distribution targets could create up to ten jobs across the two companies.

Medusa was introduced to market earlier this year, with Rapid Fusion combining filament and pellet extrusion 3D printing capabilities with a CNC machining tool. The company believes the system is capable of producing parts up to three times faster than conventional machines, while also being twice as accurate and up to 30% cheaper when it comes to maintenance.

“We are fantastic at innovating and developing new technology that is changing the way companies adopt additive manufacturing,” said Martin Jewell, Chief Technical Officer of Rapid Fusion. “However, we are not set-up to manufacture the solutions we create in low to medium volumes, which is where our relationship with Applied Automation really comes into its own. Our initial robot systems - Apollo and Zeus - have been developed in partnership so it made perfect sense to give Paul and his team the opportunity to build Medusa.

“The aim is to take some of the early production costs out of the equation by streamlining design for manufacture and then developing an assembly line that will take just six weeks - from start to finish - to build each model. This gives us a great opportunity to be first to market and live on shop floors by March 2026.”

Paul Rowe, Director of Applied Automation, added: “Our job is all about taking fantastic technology and working out how we can serialise it at a cost and speed that works for Rapid Fusion and, importantly, the marketplace. The facility in Plymouth is packed full of equipment and over 200 control system experts, toolmakers and manufacturing professionals that all work together to help bring the outsourcing process to life for customers.

“For Martin and his team, we will take on most of the build, final assembly and testing. The aim is to have two pre-production machines ready in the next few months to help fine-tune the process, followed by the first commercial systems to be ready in the first quarter of 2026. Compliance is really important for Medusa and, by tapping into our service, it immediately gives the machine approvals with CE marking and UL508a, the latter is so important for the North American market.”

Jake Hand, Managing Director of Rapid Fusion, offered: “This is the first time an industrial printer of this speed and size has been made in the UK, so we’re delighted to keep serial production on these shores and even better in the South West. Applied Automation is a world class manufacturing partner and will play a pivotal role in helping us hit £5m sales from Medusa in the first year. This is just the start, as we’ve also just agreed reseller agreements in new parts of the globe – this could accelerate revenues very quickly.”