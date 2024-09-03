ROBOZE 3D printing technology to be leveraged by ART Grand Prix

× Expand Dutch Photo Agency

ART Grand Prix has selected ROBOZE’s 3D printing technology for the production of parts that will help to reduce development times and improve on-track performance.

The two organisations consider their partnership to be a breakthrough in the use of advanced production technologies in FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3 and the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.

Having partnered with ROBOZE, ART Grand Prix will leverage advanced materials, such as Carbon PEEK and Carbon PA PRO, to take advantage of their mechanical, thermal and chemical resistance, as well as lightweight capabilities.

“We are excited to collaborate with ROBOZE, a visionary company in advanced manufacturing,” said Frederic Guyot, Technical Director of ART Grand Prix. “Their technology allows us to produce lighter and stronger components, essential to maintaining our competitive edge. This partnership enables us to push the boundaries of innovation and excel in every competition.”

ART Grand Prix becomes the latest motorsport organisation to partner with ROBOZE, with the 3D printing company already working with the likes of Ducati Moto GP, Yamaha Moto GP, Envision Formula E, and Visa Cash App RB Formula One team.

“Collaborating with ART Grand Prix is an extraordinary opportunity for ROBOZE,” added David Schiena, EMEA Aerospace and Mobility Business Development Manager at ROBOZE. “With our solid experience in the motorsport world, we have seen how our technology can transform competition performance. We are excited to bring this experience to ART Grand Prix, helping to improve the efficiency and performance of their vehicles. This partnership allows us to continue making a difference in a field where every detail counts.”