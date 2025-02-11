Roboze extends technical partnership with Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team

Expand Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team

Roboze has extended its technical partnership with the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team (currently Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) for the next five years.

The two organisations aligned two years ago, with their collaboration already delivering 'significant advantages for Yamaha MotoGP. By extending the alliance, Roboze says it reaffirms the company's 'strategic role' in transforming high-performance component production in motorsport.

Leveraging Roboze’s additive manufacturing technology, Yamaha is said to have achieved improvements in development and production times for critical components, ensuring greater flexibility in meeting race demands while contributing to lighter components and substantial cost reductions.

“Roboze is an outstanding technology partner for our team. Their ability to provide tailored solutions with advanced materials and unique additive technologies has had a direct impact on our on-track performance and internal production processes,” said Michele Gadda, Engineering Manager of Yamaha Motor Racing. “We are excited to continue this collaboration for another five years.”

“The extension and enhancement of the technical partnership with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP is a clear testament to the value our technology brings to the most demanding sectors,” added Alessio Lorusso, CEO and Founder of Roboze. “We are proud to have been selected by the Yamaha MotoGP team for a five-year agreement. This represents a strong vote of confidence in our capabilities.”

In the world of motorsport, Roboze also has partnerships with The Visa Cash App RB F1 team, DUCATI CORSE, Chip Ganassi Racing, and ART Grand Prix, among others.