Roboze Visa Cash App RB F1 Team extends Roboze partnership by three years

Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) Formula One Team has renewed its partnership with Roboze for the next three years.

Following an initial phase dedicated to assessing the use of Roboze's advanced technology and materials, the extension of the strategic collaboration aims to further solidify the role of high-performance additive manufacturing in producing essential components for competitive motorsports. With 3D printing technology, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team is seeking to optimise production time and costs, while ensuring a more agile and sustainable supply chain.

During the first year of the collaboration, Roboze demonstrated the value of its technology using materials such as Carbon PEEK and Carbon PA PRO, which are both said to be capable of withstanding extreme conditions without compromising performance and lightweight properties. The 3D printing of these materials has so far allowed the team to significantly reduce production times, lower costs, and accelerate the development of new engineering solutions.

Together, the two organisations will now aim to explore new applications across the next three years.

Peter Bayer, CEO of VCARB, said: “We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our partnership with Roboze. The integration of Roboze’s technology has transformed our approach to producing critical components, enabling us to achieve an optimal balance between efficiency and performance. At VCARB we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and working with Roboze allows us to continue integrating cutting-edge materials and precision engineering into our development process.”

Olly Hughes, CMO, Red Bull Technology, added: "Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, and our continued partnership with Roboze is a testament to that commitment. Roboze’s cutting-edge 3D printing technology has already made a significant impact across multiple racing series, from MotoGP with Yamaha Factory Racing to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing. Their expertise in high-performance materials like Carbon PEEK has allowed us to replace traditional laminated components with lighter, stronger, and more efficient parts. We look forward to pushing the limits of performance even further together as we enter this next chapter of our partnership."

Alessio Lorusso, Founder and CEO of Roboze, offered: “The renewal of this partnership is a tangible confirmation of the value that our technology and advanced materials bring to highly competitive sectors like Formula 1. We are honoured to continue supporting the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team in achieving their ambitious goals, contributing to redefining additive manufacturing standards in motorsport.”

Earlier this year, Roboze also extended its technical partnership with Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team.