Roland DG launches two ceramic binder jet 3D printers

Roland DG has unveiled two ceramic binder jet 3D printers.

The company, which is mostly known for its large-format industrial inkjet systems and milling products, but has previously launched resin-based desktop 3D printers, primarily for the dental market, says the new machines use a ‘binder jet-type’ process that produces objects by ejecting liquid binder from a print head and layering Brightorb artificial ceramic powder while fixing layer by layer. Roland says Brightorb consists of fine particles and enables less than 1% shrinkage during firing, while materials are layered at optimum thickness to create objects with high precision and a smooth finish.

The two machines, the PB-600 and PB-400, offer two different build volumes with the larger 600 featuring a maximum 595 (W) x 600 (D) x 250 (H) mm work area, and the smaller 400 featuring a 390 (W) x 290 (D) x 200 (H) mm space. Both include slicing software and can be operated from an attached monitor.

According to a press release, the machines are geared towards applications in creative sectors such as “interior decoration, architecture, fine art, and arts and crafts industries, as well as educational and research institutions in history and culture.”

Back in 2016, Roland teased a ceramic 3D printing technology which, in a conversation with TCT at the time, the company said it was preparing to put on the market ‘and see what happens’ - a similar approach it had previously taken with its dental-focused resin printers. While this technology was originally positioned towards users in the aerospace and automotive markets, Roland said it was still a long way off being commercialised and there would likely be changes depending on market demand. As interest in ceramics additive manufacturing has grown, and with the launch of the PB-600 and PB-400 and shift in gear towards more creative and educational sectors, it looks like Roland’s binder jet technology has finally found itself a home.

At TCT Japan in Tokyo, where the technology is being demonstrated this week, the company is already presenting a range of large decorative pieces, featuring complex structures and details that could really only me made possible with ceramic 3D printing.