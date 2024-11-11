The Royal Netherlands Navy deploys UltiMaker S series 3D printers to produce spare parts on-demand

× Expand UltiMaker

The Royal Netherlands Navy is producing spare parts locally and on-demand with UltiMaker’s S series of 3D printers.

According to UltiMaker, The Royal Netherlands Navy has installed UltiMaker printers and a range of materials on its ships.

Parts are designed and tested at their headquarters in Den Helder, before being added to a digital catalogue upon approval. Crew members then just need to select and print the necessary parts on board.

The Royal Netherlands Navy has deployed UltiMaker’s Cura and Digital Factory software to meet strict operational requirements with secure and reliable production that aligns with IT security standards, while leveraging filaments like ABS, PETG and composite carbon fibre.

This variety of materials us said to be allowing the Navy to create parts suitable for any environment or condition. Parts on ships primarily require strength and wear resistance, while parts for land or air troops often need to withstand extreme heat or cold. Brackets mounted on land vehicles, for example, must endure prolonged sun exposure but, with the Royal Netherlands Navy's global presence, these parts must be prepared for a variety of demanding conditions.

PETG is being used for applications that require resistance to extreme temperature, wear, chemicals, and water and moisture absorption. One such application is a replacement water filter that needs to be resistant to saltwater. The Royal Netherlands Navy used the PETG material to replace the component that was originally made from brass.

Composite carbon fibre filaments, meanwhile, are deployed for parts that need to be both strong and lightweight, such as landing boat antenna brackets. Marine antennas are essential for communications and safety, with the mounts ensuring they are securely in place, and allow for the safe lowering and raising of the antenna. The Royal Netherlands Navy has been able to produce parts like this with 3D printed carbon fibre, helping to reduce weight on the carrier, while maintaining the strength required.