RYSE 3D records 58% increase in 3D printer sales in 2024; wins King's Award for Innovation

× Expand RYSE 3D Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, was welcomed to RYSE 3D's factory as part of the King’s Award celebrations.

RYSE 3D has recorded a 58% increase in sales over the last 12 months, helping the company achieve a turnover of nearly 5 million GBP.

The Shipston-on-Stour-based company has also been awarded the King's Award for Innovation.

RYSE 3D has also created ten new jobs, added new export markets and launched its LANDR 500 large format FDM printer this year, while supplying 23 Hypercar projects with HVAC unit, brake duct and wing mirror vision system components. Aerospace, medical and renewables are three other industries counted amongst the markets it serves, with the company deploying a bank of more than one hundred 3D printers at its manufacturing hub in Warwickshire.

The Kings Awards is an awards programme that has been established to recognise advancements in trade, innovation, sustainable development or promoting opportunity, and are considered the highest official UK awards for British businesses.

Mitchell Barnes, Founder of RYSE 3D, commented: “For a company of our size to be recognised at this stage is tremendous and it’s all down to the courage, commitment and hard work of our staff. This event was to say a big thank you to them. The profile of the King’s Award is like no other and we have seen huge interest from new and existing clients in the US, as well as from potential customers in sectors we never thought would be suited to additive manufacturing.

“Our 3D printed moulds - that allow UK manufactures to compete with low cost overseas operators - was the reason we won the prestigious title, but that’s just the first part of our story.”

This recognition follows the company's introduction of its flagship LANDR 500 machine at this year's TCT 3Sixty. The LANDR 500 is an FDM 3D printer that boasts an expansive 500 x 500 x 500 mm build volume, with LANDR designing the platform to build larger and more complex parts. Among the LANDR 500's key features are a 100°c heated chamber, 500°c hotend, 140°c bed, speeds of 500mm/s (even while printing Nylon-CF), Bondtech LGX extruder, double skin gold reflective insulation, built in camera and auto nozzle wipe and nozzle purge, with heated filament dryer coming as standard.

Barnes added: “Innovation is what we’re all about and this was reflected in the launch of LANDR 500 earlier this year. We needed a new large format printer, but this was going to set us back £150,000 which, at the time, wasn’t possible. So instead, we decided to design, build and put in place our own version that features an expansive 500 x 500 x 500 mm build volume and gives customers the power and speed to build larger and more complex parts.

“This was a ‘Eureka moment’. We created technology that was a fraction of the cost, a third of the weight and half the footprint of more established models, yet under extensive testing more than matched them in performance. Keeping innovation as part of our DNA is what sets us apart from much bigger rivals and something we are looking to capitalise on in 2025.”

Having been invited to visit No 10 Downing Street earlier this month to participate in a small business leaders' breakfast, Barnes has also called for more investment to be made in UK manufacturing. “Give growth companies access to finance and ensure we anchor more technology at home, commercialising it for our benefit and nobody else’s,” he said.