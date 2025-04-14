Sculpteo launches PA12 Blue food-grade polymer

Expand Sculpteo

Sculpteo has launched the PA12 Blue material, a food-grade polymer that has been designed to meet the requirements of industrial environments where hygiene, traceability, and safety are priorities.

Designed for critical applications, the high-performance polyamide combines robustness, reliability, and compliance with European food safety standards, particularly Regulation EC 1935/2004 and EC Directive No 2023/2006.

According to Sculpteo, PA12 Blue stands out for its bright colour and is able to facilitate the rapid identification of any residual fragments during quality controls. Its colour also holds significance, since the colour blue is rarely present in natural foods, making it easy to spot any accidental contamination.

Manufactured using selective laser sintering (SLS) technology, PA12 Blue is said to be characterised by excellent mechanical performance; increased resistance to wear, tear, shocks, and thermal stresses; and high dimensional stability. Moreover, its compatibility with intensive cleaning environments, particularly due to its resistance to chemical agents, makes it suitable for industries subject to strict hygiene protocols. In addition to its raw version, PA12 Blue can be improved with chemical smoothing, a process that enhances surface finish by making it smoother and more watertight.

Although developed for food-related uses, PA12 Blue has technical characteristics that make it relevant for numerous industrial applications. These include components for processing equipment, such as gears and cutting guides, and containers, storage devices, custom production tools and industrial safety equipment.

Sculpteo, previously a BASF business, is currently part of Forward AM, a spin out of BASF which last year filed for insolvency. The insolvency proceedings are understood to still be in progress.