Sculpteo now offering Arkema's PA12 S material as part of 3D printing services

Sculpteo is now printing parts in PA12 S (Smooth), a new polyamide material designed for industrial applications.

Manufactured by Arkema, the material is said to combine mechanical precision and smooth surface finishes. Manufactured in Europe, Sculpteo believes it offers a competitive alternative to existing materials and will help to accelerate the manufacturing process for manufacturers in European countries.

Set to be processed on HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology, PA12 S is characterised by a surface that is 'finer and more uniform' than existing polyamide materials, with Sculpteo promising more aesthetically pleasing parts. The company believes the material will be of interest to those working in the aeronautics, automotive, electronics and smart device industries.

Among its key technical specifications are a thermal resistance up to 120°C, excellent chemical resistance (including solvents, oils, fuels, coolants) and a very low humidity absorption. The material is already widely used for functional prototypes, according to Sculpteo, but will also provide manufacturing opportunities due to the service bureau's ability to turnaround parts quickly.

Alessandro D'Orsetti, CEO of Sculpteo, said: “This new material, with its outstanding mechanical and aesthetic properties, is a genuine alternative to injection-moulded plastic parts for short to medium production runs and it's even more environmentally friendly. In fact, PA12 S has generated considerable interest due to its potential to create a lot less waste powder than alternative polyamides. With the launch of PA12 S, 3D printing continues to prove its vital role in Europe’s ongoing reindustrialisation, offering practical solutions for fast and efficient manufacturing.”

Sculpteo says the manufacture of PA12 S at an Arkema facility in France, as well as a recycling programme, underlines the company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Earlier this year, Sculpteo added the PA12 Blue food-grade polymer material to its portfolio.