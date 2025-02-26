Shapeways adds FDM and five materials to 3D printing services

× Expand Shapeways

Shapeways hasn’t wasted any time in expanding its additive manufacturing services since its relaunch last year and has today added Fused Desposition Modelling (FDM) to its list of 3D printing capabilities.

The Netherlands-based company now offers eight different additive processes and says FDM has been one of the most requested technologies from customers. In a blog, Shapeways COO Jules Witte said FDM polymer printing would enhance Shapeways’ ability to “meet diverse customer needs, from rapid prototyping to producing end-use parts.” The company says it has been testing the process for several months and can now offer it via its online quoting tool.

Shapeways is launching its FDM service with five materials including ABS, ASA, Polycarbonate, PET and PETG, which it says will deliver cost-effective and durable solutions for a range of applications, from prototyping to end-use parts.

Witte continued, “Shapeways is committed to delivering high-quality 3D printing services, and the inclusion of FDM technology reinforces this commitment. Our team of experts is ready to assist you in selecting the appropriate materials and optimizing your designs for FDM printing.”

The Shapeways brand was revived last December after failings from the U.S. side of the business led to the company filing for bankruptcy last summer. Shapeways CEO Marleen Vogelaar and COO Jule Witte recently appeared on TCT's Additive Insight podcast to discuss why they felt compelled to step in to save the business, and how they want Shapeways “to be the manufacturing engine behind other companies.”

Witte said, “There was plenty of room to support a decent company and there is still much opportunity.”