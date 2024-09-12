Sikorsky, US DOD & US DOE among latest organisations to invest in Stratasys F3300 3D printing system

× Expand FDM F3300

Sikorsky, the US Department of Defense and US Department of Energy have all submitted orders for Stratasys' F3300 FDM 3D printing system.

The company announced the trio were among several organisations to invest in the F3300 platform, with more than 30 orders secured since the product was launched at Formnext last November.

Stratasys introduced the F3300 with Toyota named as the first global customer, with BAE Systems becoming the second named user with the installation of two F3300 systems in April. Promising faster print speeds, up to 25% improved accuracy and repeatability, and significantly reduced downtimes, Stratasys developed the machine in step with a number of industrial users of its FDM technology. Stratasys says the resulting product delivers nearly 50% in cost savings, helping to 'maximise efficiency and drive profitability.'

“There has been great interest in the F3300 from the day we announced it, and that has translated to strong demand,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer, Stratasys. “Customers have been impressed with the speed of the F3300 allowing them to fulfil internal orders at rates fused filament fabrication (FFF) has historically not been able to achieve. Many customers have commented on the impressive industrial design and how easy it is to operate. The new capabilities, such as multi-tool printing, have created a strong interest in this innovative printer.”

"The F3300 changes the status quo for part production in our shop," added Ryan Henigan, Production Engineer, GoEngineer. "Parts can be turned around faster thanks to the generational improvements and make FDM parts a compelling option on a scale we couldn't offer up before. The F3300's flexibility makes our operators be more efficient, freeing up their time to better meet our business demands."