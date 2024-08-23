Silicone 3D printed bag featured on Emily in Paris

× Expand Incxnnue/Lynxter The COMETE bag shown on Emily in Paris

Listen, I love metal powders and 3D printed turbine blades as much as the next additive manufacturing (AM) person but on a Friday afternoon, a week after I’ve immediately binged the first half of Emily in Paris season 4, news of a 3D printed bag that appears on the Netflix show is just my kind of weekend application story.

A collaboration between designer and founder of Incxnnue Laura Deweilde and engineer Thomas Batigne, the COMETE bag, shown on the arm of lead Lily Collins, was made in part using silicone 3D printing from French AM company Lynxter. The curved design, engineered to evoke the look of a spaceship, features a mixture of handmade leather and 3D printed floral elements made from silicone and grape anthocyanins on Lynxter’s S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 dual extrusion silicone printer.

Expand Incxnnue COMETE bag silicone 3D printed details up close

“For this new creation, the idea was to work on more organic forms with floral inspiration,” Deweilde said in an announcement from Lynxter. “Thinking back to a floral pattern that I had already modeled, I wanted to go further in terms of creativity and experimentation. By collaborating with Thomas, we were able to transform this exciting and innovative project. With Lynxter, merging organic design with a purer and more architectural form was a beautiful challenge successfully met for this creation, with, notably, a post-search and a studied assembly of this new bag.”

From Chanel's 3D printed mascara brushes to futuristic fashion at the Met Gala, fashion and luxury goods brands have embraced 3D printing technologies in numerous ways over the last decade - the first interview I ever did for TCT Magazine (scarily, 10 years ago now) was with Francis Bitonti about his famous ‘Dita dress’ and the importance of promoting digital skills in fashion education. On a recent episode of TCT’s Additive Insight podcast, Leela Porges, an award-winning designer and TCT Award-nominated user for her PROCODE_DRESS, shared how AM is an enabling tool for fashion, particularly for sustainability. Those same sustainability challenges have been explored through the launch of Stratasys' TechStyle direct fabric printing system, which in a recent AMGTA lifecycle assessment, found that 3D printing could be used to reduce CO2 emissions in a designer shoe production case study.