Sinterit announces Lisa X SLS 3D printer launch ahead of Formnext

× Expand Sinterit Sinterit Lisa X.

Sinterit has announced the launch of its third generation compact Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) platform which is said to be its fastest and most efficient 3D printer yet.

The Lisa X will be presented at the Formnext event in Frankfurt next week, with Sinterit promising ‘industrial grade’ sintering speeds, as well as a 10x improvement in print speeds compared to the Lisa Pro. Sinterit came to market with its Lisa platform in 2015, following it up with the Lisa Pro in 2018 and making additional enhancements to its offering with the Lisa X after another three-year period.

Building on the high precision and repeatability of its earlier SLS 3D printing systems, Sinterit is now providing a platform capable of printing its full 130 x 170 x 330 mm print bed in 30 hours. With print speeds of 10-14 mm/h for PA12, most prints can be ready in less than 24 hours, facilitating ‘next day prototyping’ and helping to accelerate time-to-market for new products.

Thanks to the machine’s bigger build volume and faster print speeds, the Lisa X is capable of printing parts in larger volumes and sizes. Using an electric connector application as an example, Sinterit suggests that the Lisa X could print 270 sets (540 parts) in just 28 hours compared to the 56 sets (112 parts) in 103 hours that the Lisa can achieve and the 112 sets (224 parts) in 205 hours that the Lisa Pro can achieve. In printing an engine model with dimensions of 138 x 123 x 74 mm, the Lisa X could print the same part twice in 21h 30 min, while the Lisa could only print one part in 69h 48 min. For reference, the recently launched NILS 480 could print 4 engine model parts in 20h 42 min and 480 sets of the electric connector in 30 hours.

Other capabilities of the Lisa X include the ‘best powder refresh ratio on the market’ with users able to reuse the powder that hasn’t been sintered on the next print and an airblade component that cleans the laser glass automatically during the print process, allowing the user to manually clear after three print cycles instead of after each one. Users can also modify 32 parameters within printing temperature, laser power and movements, model scale and more.

Sinterit CEO Maxime Polesello commented: “Despite the pandemic, we are growing rapidly. After more than five years on the market, and getting countless customer feedback, for the first time we have launched two major products in one year. In September, we entered the industrial market with NILS 480, and now we are presenting Lisa X, [the] third generation of compact SLS 3D printer made to speed up your innovation. We are still focused on delivering the whole SLS 3D printing solution to make additive manufacturing useful and meaningful. With Lisa X, this experience will be even better – faster prints and bigger print volume answers the most common demands of the market.”

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is your best opportunity to find out how AM is impacting the world today, and how it will develop in future. Buy your tickets now!

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.