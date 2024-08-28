Slant 3D launches Shopify plug-in

× Expand Slant 3D

Slant 3D has released a plugin for Shopify that gives any Shopify store free access to its 3D print farms.

It follows the company's launch of an Etsy plug-in last year, as well as the beta launch of a 3D printing API which enables free access to Slant 3D’s FDM 3D printing capacity.

The launch of the Shopify plug-in will enable people to create a free Shopify store, showcase their products, allow customers to order products, and connect to Slant 3D for the manufacture of those products. Slant 3D says that, without needing to understand international shipping or logistics, people can create, sell and scale from anywhere in the world. This plug-in, Slant 3D suggests, 'gives anyone access to manufacturing and fulfilment at a cost never before possible.'

Slant 3D announced the Shopify plug-in launch via its YouTube channel, with CEO Gabe Bentz revealing the development of the plug-in has been in the works for over a year. The plug-in works by having individuals add an app to their Shopify store, upload a 3D model, and then whenever an order comes through, Slant 3D will print and ship the product directly to the customer wherever they are in the world. Users will be able to match their 3D models to a range of PLA materials in different colours at a 0.2mm resolution and 25% infill, with Slant 3D's 3D print farm - which is specced for more than 3,000 machines - then springing into action.

"This is the first time that a print farm with this reliability and this scale has been available for everybody to get a hold of," said Bentz. "Right now, any part that comes to us through any of our plug-ins is shipped in under five days and we are currently working to get that underneath three days. That means that it is printed, it is evaluated, it is thrown in a box and put in the mail in under five days, which is faster processing than any other current 3D printing service that exists out there. This Shopify plug-in enables that at a scale that has never occurred before."