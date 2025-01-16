SOLIZE Corporation named sole distributor of Roboze 3D printing products in Japan

SOLIZE Corporation will install a Roboze ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED 3D printing system at its Toyota Plant after the company became the exclusive Roboze distributor in Japan.

Applications for verification and manufacturing support, as well as benchmarking to determine product relevance, will commence in March 2025.

Roboze's ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED platform uses Fused Deposition Modelling technology and a high-temperature build chambers to process high-strength material, manufacturing parts with 'high mechanical properties and accurate dimensional tolerances.' The company's HYPERSPEED technology has been developed to enable simultaneous rapid and high-precision modelling, helping users to increase productivity and reduce costs.

SOLIZE will also offer Roboze's Plus PRO and ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT machines, with model recommendations being made based on customer needs. The company currently owns 37 3D printers and has been working in additive manufacturing for more than 30 years. In recent years, the company has been using HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology to support Toyota, with SOLIZE commencing the additive manufacturer of Toyota's first 3D printed mass-produced certified part in 2023.

A formal announcement of the partnership between SOLIZE and Roboze will be made at TCT Japan in Tokyo between January 29-31.